Stepping into WIN Entertainment Centre on Monday night, local Aboriginal Elder Aunty Lindy Lawler didn't anticipate the emotion she would feel as old memories suddenly resurfaced.
The much revered Elder was ready to do what she's done many times before, give a traditional First Nations welcome and blessing to those about to perform - on Monday, July 4, it was exhibition basketball team the Harlem Globetrotters.
"When I was there standing in the line waiting to go in, I just stood there remembering the original team [who visited Australia in the 1970s]," she said.
"It was an amazing experience and a very spiritual journey for me knowing my twin sister would have been there with me."
A member of the Stolen Generation, Aunty Lindy and her identical twin, Mandy Courtney, bounced around to different carers as children but finally found peace with their beloved foster mum Betty who took them to see the Globetrotters play basketball in 1974.
It was that family outing to the Hordern Pavilion in Sydney, watching extravagant tricks by men in striped shorts, that instilled a love for basketball in Aunty Lindy who went on to play at her high school in senior years.
Each one of the team greeted me ... they all came up and gave me the biggest group hug I've ever had in my life.- Lindy Lawler
Uncannily, the seating section for both Globetrotter events was number 17, also Aunty Lindy's lucky number.
Mandy passed away from cancer in 2009, and while her spirit watched down on her sister this week, Aunty Lindy was thrilled to share the special experience with her partner, her grandson Harper Gee, and other relatives.
"Each one of the team greeted me ... they all came up and gave me the biggest group hug I've ever had in my life," she said, noting she gets lots of hugs, but this was truly spiritual.
"During the game they kept winking and smiling at me; I still see my sister there sitting with me."
Aunty Lindy was still beaming with joy when she spoke with the Mercury, and said the experience would go down as one of the best in her life.
Her love for basketball is lifelong.
Aunty Lindy is often seen out the front of her grandson's house shooting hoops with the teenager, just like she used to do with her sister in high school.
I write about arts and entertainment, plus other bits and pieces in between at the Illawarra Mercury.
