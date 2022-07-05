Who is eligible for disaster funding in the Illawarra?

Disaster funding has been approved for Wollongong, Shellharbour, Kiama and Shoalhaven after days of torrential rain.
The funding was announced by NSW Emergency Services Minister Steph Cooke and is available immediately to those living in the approved 23 local government areas in New South Wales.
Assistance available under the Commonwealth-State Disaster Recovery Funding Arrangements DRFA may include:
The LGAs are Blacktown, Blue Mountains, Camden, Canterbury Bankstown, Campbelltown, Central Coast, Cessnock, Fairfield, Georges River, Hawkesbury, Hornsby, Kiama, Lithgow, Northern Beaches, Penrith, Shellharbour, Shoalhaven, Sutherland, The Hills, Wingecarribee, Wollondilly and Wollongong.
