Parts of the Illawarra and Shoalhaven have received more rain than the United Kingdom capital of London does in a whole year in the past few days and recorded the highest daily totals of anywhere in the country.
The 24 hours to Sunday morning was the wettest day for the region and smashed July rainfall records in multiple locations.
Brogers Creek, north of Berry, copped a massive 368 millimetres of rain in the 24 hours to 9am on Sunday.
Darkes Forest saw 298 millimetres of rain in the same time period, the highest daily July rainfall in 126 years of weather records.
In the first five days of this month, 697 millimetres of rain was recorded at Darkes Forest - about half what it would receive in a typical year and far above the former July record of 566.6 millimetres that had held for 121 years.
According to the BBC, London receives 615 millimetres of rain in a typical year.
Albion Park has also hit a new July record for daily rainfall, with 176.8 millimetres belting down in the 24 hours to Sunday morning as well.
It too has surpassed its monthly July record of 191.8 millimetres that was set in 2020, seeing two and a half times that much rain in just four days.
So far this month, 477.2 millimetres has fallen at Albion Park.
Meanwhile, Bellambi has received 405.6 millimetres of rain, with 183.4 millimetres falling on Sunday alone - another daily record for July.
Bellambi is well on its way to doubling its previous monthly July record total of 223, set in 2011.
The weather gauge at Bombo has captured 384.2 millimetres of rain, with a July daily record of 163.2 millimetres falling in the 24 hours to Saturday morning.
Just five days into the month, Bombo has experienced its wettest July since the weather station opened 21 years ago.
Other massive rainfall totals over the past week include 665.4 millimetres at Beaumont near Nowra, 562.4 millimetres at Robertson, and 546 millimetres at Fitzroy Falls.
These downpours across the Illawarra have exceeded those the region experienced in the significant rainfall events that happened earlier this year.
"The landscape's pretty saturated at the moment and it's going to take quite a bit of time to dry out," Jane Golding from the Bureau of Meteorology said.
The rainfall totals seen since Friday contrast sharply with last month, when Albion Park received a sprinkle of just 1.8 millimetres of rain across the entire month, Bellambi had seven millimetres, and Kiama got 3.2 millimetres.
Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.
