Loved ones have remembered Traynor Anton Walters as a "gentleman" and the type of person who would "give his left hand for anyone".
The Lake Illawarra father of four, known in the community as Anton, was always smiling and ready to drop everything to support anyone who needed help, according to his friend of 10 years, Jules O'Loughlin.
Anton died suddenly at age 46 in the early hours of Saturday morning, after police found him with stab wounds at Warilla.
He was treated at the scene by paramedics, but died before making it to Wollongong Hospital.
Anton was a proud Maori man, a loving father to four children and a grandfather to one. He worked as a scaffolder in the Illawarra region.
Jules said she is "only one small fish in a big pond" of people grieving the shocking loss of Anton.
Many have taken to social media to share their grief after the news broke of his passing on Saturday.
Anton will also be missed sorely by his colleagues, and the Kiwi and Maori community, Jules said.
"He was just such a gentleman," she said. "He's got millions of friends and was willing to help anybody out.
"He is just such a huge loss to the community.
"I'm heartbroken ... But my heartbreak is nothing compared to what his beautiful family is going through."
Jules met Anton a decade ago when she worked at Wollongong's Irish pub Dicey Rileys, and the pair remained friends ever since.
"He was always a smiley, happy fellow walking into the pub when I worked there," Jules said.
"Everyone always fought over who was going to sit with him. Because everyone loved him so much."
When Jules moved to Wollongong from Ireland, she remembered Anton and his family as people who made her feel at home.
"They made me and my kids feel welcome here," Jules said. "I'll never forget one Australia Day when they fed us, took us to the beach. It was lovely."
Jules wants to make sure Anton is remembered as a "genuine, supportive guy" who would "give his left hand for anyone".
Loved ones have also described him as someone "always so proud of who he was and where he comes from".
It was Anton's wish to be buried in his homeland, New Zealand.
And online fundraiser was started by his daughter, Leah Walters, to assist with expenses to make this happen.
"If people can do anything for him, just dig deep so that he can have the send off he deserves," Jules said.
"His family are just in shock. They want to get him back to his home country. That place is his pride."
A 26-year-old man has been charged with the murder of Traynor Anton Walters. The matter remains before the court.
Grace Crivellaro is an Illawarra Mercury reporter. Get in touch at grace.crivellaro@austcommunitymedia.com.au
