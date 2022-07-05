Coles products recalled

The affected products are Coles Tomato Paste 170g and Coles Tomato Paste 500g. These products are sold across Coles supermarkets, Coles Local and online nationally.
The presence of an undeclared allergen - soy - which has not been specified on the label has prompted the recall.
This recall impacts all Best Before date codes sold in the past 12 months, available in Coles stores nationally from July 2021. Customers who have a soy allergy or intolerance may have a reaction if they consume the product.
Customers can return the product to any Coles supermarket for a full refund. Coles Online customers can receive a full refund or credit by contacting Coles Online Customer Care on 1800 455 400.
If you need further clarification call Coles Customer Care on 1800 061 562.
Onetime sports reporter, chief-of-staff, editor and national digital news editor. Email me: janine.graham@austcommunitymedia.com.au
