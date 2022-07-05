Following the COVID-19 lockdowns, one challenge for employers to grapple with was how to manage staff who refused to get vaccinated or were vaccine hesitant.
According to the latest figures from NSW Health, 96.6 per cent of NSW residents 16 and over have received the first dose of a vaccine.
According to the Melbourne Institute research, in December 2021, 8.1 per cent of adults in NSW were hesitant to getting a vaccine and hesitancy was higher in adults aged between 18 and 44 than those over 44 years old.
This small but not insignificant number of people who had doubts about being vaccinated not only raised issues in sectors where vaccines were mandated, but also in businesses where vaccination policies became part of employment practices, and even when different views on vaccines between colleagues posed issues for workplace harmony.
One business that has dealt with this is Skin Correctives.
The Wollongong and Shellharbour-based clinic had one staff member who chose not to be vaccinated and owner and director Karen Meiring de Gonzalez said the business had to come up with ways to work around that.
"We supported that therapist's clients, but at the same time, that person was working remotely trying to support the business the best way they could," she said.
Ms Meiring de Gonzalez said a big part of her business's success has been the people who work there. Her peers in the beauty and wellness industry also agree, and this year the business is a finalist in the Salon Team of the Year award at the Australian Beauty Industry Awards.
The category was one the Illawarra clinic took home the prize for in 2021, and Ms Meiring de Gonzalez said the recognition was a reflection of the way the business operated.
"It's all about the humans that work within the business. Without them, we can't serve the clients in any way or form."
The business, which is also nominated for the NSW/ACT Salon/Spa of the year - four treatment rooms or less, has also had to keep up with changes in the demands of its client base.
After surges in demand as the community came in and out of lockdowns in 2020 and 2021, Ms Meiring de Gonzalez said in 2022 she's had to grapple with more cancellations.
"It's been more difficult now than ever before," she said.
With the business returning to the beauty industry's night of nights at the awards presentation, Ms Meiring de Gonzalez said she's looking forward to catching up with industry colleagues and friends.
"On the night we'll really celebrate what we've achieved as an industry."
