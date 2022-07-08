Spectacular rural outlook

Feature Property
Bed 4 | Bath 2 | Car 2
With a northerly view over Jamberoo Village and a wide expansive view to the south over green paddocks and hills, 9 Macquarie Street in Jamberoo, has certainly been worth waiting for.
This is an excellent example of a spacious family home with master bedroom, ensuite and walk through robe plus study/gym or fifth bedroom on the upper level.
There are three bedrooms - all with built-ins, main bathroom, open plan kitchen/dining space with breakfast bar, large lounge room with brand new carpet and combustion fire plus ducted air-conditioning and ceiling fans throughout on the main level.
The kitchen and dining space opens to a newly covered outdoor entertainment area with timber deck offering a view to the hills and paddocks to the south.
This is a home for the traveller with a discrete designated concrete pad for a caravan or boat, or maybe the tinkerer or home hobbiest with a 3.3m x 4.7m storeroom at the rear of the large double garage.
There is also a pristine swimming pool that captures sun all year round adjacent to a cosy timber deck and fire pit for the balmy summer evenings. All situated in very well maintained gardens and lawns.
Sitting on the high side of Macquarie Street this stylish family home is a short walk to the village, sporting fields, IGA, cafes, bowling club, golf course and primary school.
I enjoy highlighting businesses and events in our community through features and special publications and have been doing so for more than 17 years. If you have a story for me email ndavey@austcommunitymedia.com.au
