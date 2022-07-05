Revised designs reduce building height in WIN Grand development

Buildings on the corner of Burelli and Keira streets have been scaled back in revised plans for the WIN Grand development.
The changes are part of a package of refinements included in an updated development application, released on Wednesday.
The updated DA is the latest step in WIN Corporation's $400 million plan to transform an entire city block in Wollongong CBD, bordered by Crown, Keira, Burelli and Atchinson streets.
In the original plan, the apartment building on the south-eastern corner of the block was above height limits, measuring 63.15 metres. The revised plan reduces the height of this tower.
New plans for the strip of buildings along the Keira Street frontage also show a reduction in height and visual bulk. A flattened, rather than tiered, structure runs along the eastern side of the block and the building has been reworked to create a more active street frontage. The commercial floorspace has also been increased
The tallest tower, on the corner of Atchison and Burelli streets, remains unchanged.
Other variations focus on the public amenity of the site. These include increasing the width of footpaths on Burelli Street and adding a public lift to improve accessibility at the western end of Crown Street. Level changes have also been minimised and provision made for a north facing public plaza.
Parking has also been increased to 496 spaces, including 15 for those with a disability.
In a statement, the developers said that it would be the first carbon neutral precinct with accessible facilities and benefits for all ages.
"Following the public exhibition period, WIN Corporation looks forward to a timely decision to enable the transformation of the city centre to begin in earnest," the statement said.
