Illawarra home owners who recently took out a mortgage could be more than $240 worse off a month after the Reserve Bank of Australia's decision to hike the official cash rate for the third month running.
The RBA increased the official cash rate by 50 basis points at its board meeting yesterday, with the rate now sitting at 1.35 per cent.
Modelling supplied to ACM by comparison website Canstar shows that, if passed on by banks, the increase will result in a $242 bump to monthly repayments for someone who paid the current median house price of $1,062,254 and put a 20 per cent deposit down.
Damien Mitchell, whose family moved into their new home in Mount Keira this week, said the prospect of future rate rises had swayed him to fix his mortgage at a rate "in the 3s" for the next two years.
"I've got a young family, and for the next year my wife will be on maternity leave, so having that certainty around repayments was attractive," he said
"She'll be back at work in 2024 when the mortgage will change back to a variable rate."
In preparation for the transition to a variable rate the couple had a savings plan in place.
"We're trying to have somewhere around six months worth of savings in terms of income, or something like that, saved.
"I had invested in shares over the last few years but that's obviously gone down significantly, so depending on what's happening in the next few years I might pull those shares out and keep it in cash," Mr Mitchell, who works as an account executive, said.
While they hadn't cut back their spending in response to inflation, they were being more "conscious" around what they spent money on, Mr Mitchell said.
Mr Mitchell's mortgage broker George Mihalopoulos, of Connected Finance, said that choosing a variable rate with an option to make extra repayments could be a better option for some buyers.
Mr Mihalopoulos said that new buyers should get into the habit of making extra repayments now in order to better prepare themselves for future rate increases.
"Get into the routine to make extra repayments from day one... I advise new buyers to make a set repayment above the minimum - so if the minimum is $1000 and you can afford $1200, set that in place - and make it a direct debit," he said.
Jack has been writing about real estate since 2015, covering residential and commercial property markets throughout Australia for the likes of Smart Property Investment and Domain. He has also spent time in the United States researching real estate trends, with a focus on housing affordability issues, for the California Association of Realtors.
