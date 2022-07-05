Illawarra Mercury
University of Wollongong food court trialling reusable plates, bowls and cutlery

By Newsroom
Updated July 5 2022 - 9:57am, first published 9:11am
ACM file image of the University of Wollongong. Picture: Anna Warr

The food court at the University of Wollongong is going to ditch single-use plastics in favour of reusable plates, bowls and cutlery.

