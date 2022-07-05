The food court at the University of Wollongong is going to ditch single-use plastics in favour of reusable plates, bowls and cutlery.
UOW Pulse has been awarded funding from the NSW Environmental Protection Authority (EPA) for a 12-month of the new initiative for dine-in customers to Buildling 11's eatery, and will be launched in August 2022.
The project will be the first in Wollongong to champion this kind of sustainability efforts and is hoped it could be used to demonstrate what is possible in other food court areas across other universities and the whole Illawarra region.
UOW's goal is to upscale the project across all of their food courts by mid-2023.
The funding was to coincide with Plastic Free July, which highlights the dire environmental problems plastics create.
The transition toward a circular economy is underway, with the NSW Government banning lightweight plastic shopping bags from June 1.
In November, the ban will be extended to single-use plastic straws, stirrers and swizzle sticks, cutlery (including forks, spoons, knives, sporks, splayds, chopsticks, food picks) and expanded polystyrene (EPS) food service items.
UOW Pulse has previously installed the Pulpmaster waste-to-energy system that turns food waste and compostable food packaging into sustainable organic fertiliser and green energy.
This system is diverting approximately 2700kg of organic waste from landfill each week from the UniBar and through back-of-house organics collections from other outlets on campus.
The provision of organic waste bins, started at the UniBar more than four years ago, has been expanded with organics bins now also located in all food courts on campus and at UniActive.
In 2018, UOW Pulse was recognised for their excellence in sustainability within the tertiary education sector in Australasia, winning the Campus Health, Food & Drink Award at the 2018 Green Gown Awards for the work overhauling its operations and food and beverage offerings at the UniBar. Thanks to these efforts, they managed to reduce the waste to landfill by 84 per cent.
