Emma McKeon and Cody Simpson: it's Insta official

It's happened ... at last. Cody Simpson and Emma McKeon have publicly announced their coupledom.
Not in as so many words, but with a post on Instagram.
For months now the relationship between McKeon, the reigning lllawarra Mercury Sportsperson of the Year winner (oh, and Australia's most decorated Olympian) and her new beau Simpson has prompted chatter and rumour.
No doubt, that will continue but an Instagram photo in Spain has confirmed it all.
"A brief rendezvous in Barcelona with my love, Emma,'' Simpson captioned the post.
Last month Simpson, known to a whole different demographic for his singing career, and McKeon made their public debut on the red carpet at the Elvis movie premiere on the Gold Coast.
But now there's an Insta post.
The couple has apparently been together for a few months after both training under the eye of Aussie swim team coach, the Queensland-based Michael Bohl.
McKeon will swim multiple events in Birmingham. She has qualified for the 50m, 100m, 200m freestyle as well as the 100m butterfly.
Simpson, who will make his Comm Games debut, will swim the 100m butterfly.
The games start on Thursday, July 28, 2022
