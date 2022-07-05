Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News

Emma McKeon and Cody Simpson: it's Insta official

By Newsroom
Updated July 5 2022 - 9:37am, first published 9:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cody Simpson posted an image with his girlfriend and fellow Australian swimmer Emma McKeon in Spain on his Instagram account. Pictures: @codysimpson on Instagram

It's happened ... at last. Cody Simpson and Emma McKeon have publicly announced their coupledom.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.