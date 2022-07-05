Redevelopment may have erased a much loved skate park of Wollongong but a new exhibition at Project Contemporary Artspace is aiming to keep its spirit burning brightly.
Visual artist Tom Williams came across the improvised skate facility on Ellen Street whilst documenting the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic for the State Library of NSW in 2020.
"People would go there to meet, skate, socialise, add to its development; and escape the monotony and isolation of lockdowns," Williams said.
"One young person said to me, 'this place saved my life'."
The ad hoc park dubbed "Mavs" was erected in a disused carpark in 2019, by a group of people who wanted to "manually reconstruct the space into something that could be shared actively, creatively and inclusively".
"Word was spreading that the park was slated for demolition and redevelopment, and I decided to photographically document the final months," Williams said.
"A group of us formulated the idea of creating an art exhibition together to memorialise the place - and its network of creative people."
He said the physical entity may be gone, but the same spirit of invention and community remains.
Reimagine is on until July 10 at the Project Contemporary Artspace on Burelli Street, Wollongong.
The exhibition includes photographs, drawings, paintings, 3D works, glasswork, textiles, prints and street art.
Exhibiting artists include: Sarah Cameron, Simon De Mayo, Keanan Garrett, Ryan Grant, Seiji Hirajima, Megan Low, Mark Merrikan, Will Morgan, Marlon Roche, Brett Scar, Tom Williams.
I write about arts and entertainment, plus other bits and pieces in between at the Illawarra Mercury.
