Aviation museum opens doors for July Tarmac Days

Vast undercover hangars make the HARS Aviation Museum a great school holidays attraction, boosted by historic aircraft activity for July Tarmac Days this coming Friday, Saturday and Sunday (July 8-10).
Unique for an aviation setting, the tour guides at HARS Aviation Museum invite visitors to climb on board many of the aircraft to get a real feel of the history of some of the almost 50 aircraft on show.
The hands-on experience extends to the supersonic F-111C, a former RAAF marine surveillance Neptune, Wessex and Cobra helicopters, the only Boeing 747-400 jumbo remaining in Australia and for a feel of what Qantas passengers experienced in the 1950's an amazing walk through the world's only still-flying Lockheed Super Constellation.
HARS President and Chief Pilot Bob De La Hunty said for July, the monthly Tarmac Days feature schedule flights and engine runs as the museum's volunteers bring history to life.
On Friday afternoon a flight is scheduled for the former RAAF Caribou with its special short-field take off and landing capability ... where HARS Aviation Museum houses two of the world's only flying de Havilland Caribou in original condition.
Saturday will feature a flight of former RAN Fleet Air Arm Grumman Tracker 844 with its aircraft carrier heritage demonstrated in folding wings.
On Sunday Mr De La Hunty is due to conduct an engine run and taxi of Neptune 273 which served with the RAAF 10 Squadron in Townsville and was acquired by HARS in 1988.
Subject to engineering work, it's possible the July Tarmac Days also will see engine runs with the always popular "Black Cat" Catalina and one of two F-27 the Fokker Friendship airliners at the museum.
HARS Aviation Museum is open from 9.30am to 3.30pm daily for guided tours, located at Shellharbour Airport just off the old Princes Highway at Albion Park Rail and a short walk from the railway station.
Visitors can make a meal of it when they drop into Café Connie where the menu offers a value selection of hot and cold foods plus barista coffee.
Details of check-in at www.hars.org.au .
