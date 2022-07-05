The bulk carrier the Portland Bay must move into Botany Bay on Wednesday, the maritime safety watchdog says.
The Australian Maritime Safety Authority has issued a legal direction to the ship's master and the salvage team that the vessel must be moved into a berth, now that the bad weather has abated.
AMSA says the ship must comply with this direction as more bad weather is forecast for Thursday.
A tug boat with large vessel capability, the Glenrock, arrived from Newcastle on Tuesday.
"We are expecting the Portland Bay to be moved as early as possible today utilising the Glenrock which has now secured towing cables," AMSA executive director response Mark Morrow said.
"It is vital that the vessel be moved into safe harbour before the next front of bad weather arrives tomorrow."
The MV Portland Bay has been anchored off Cronulla since Monday after towing cables broke while tugs tried to pull it further to sea.
"Those smaller tugs have done amazing work over the past 24-36 hours ensuring the stricken vessel did not drift onto some of Sydney's most pristine coastline," Mr Morrow said.
Meanwhile, shipping in Port Kembla will recommence on Wednesday morning.
Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.
