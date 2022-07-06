Illawarra League cancellations continue

"Following announcements by Wollongong City council of ground closures for this weekend and closures of grounds across our surrounding districts including the Sutherland shire, and following consultation with the NSWRL, the decision has been made to cancel all Mojo Homes Illawarra cup and Illawarra community rugby league competitions scheduled for this weekend the 8th and 9th July," IDRL general manager Nigel Roy said in correspondence with clubs.

