Illawarra League cancellations continue

Illawarrra rugby league will remain on hiatus for another week with all fixtures in all grades scheduled for this weekend cancelled on Wednesday.
The 2022 season has already seen a host of washouts across all grades, including the first grade competition that was scheduled to see round 10 this Saturday.
Advertisement
It's a frustrating development for all clubs that have spent precious little time on their home grounds this season.
Thirroul and Wests have hosted just one game at their respective homes of Gibson Park and Parrish Park, while Corrimal are yet to get on the main ground at Ziems Park.
With all pre-allocated wet weather make-up weekends having already been utilised, cancellations see no points awarded with the league not keen on any mid-week make-up fixtures.
"Following announcements by Wollongong City council of ground closures for this weekend and closures of grounds across our surrounding districts including the Sutherland shire, and following consultation with the NSWRL, the decision has been made to cancel all Mojo Homes Illawarra cup and Illawarra community rugby league competitions scheduled for this weekend the 8th and 9th July," IDRL general manager Nigel Roy said in correspondence with clubs.
"This is always a tough decision but even at this stage of the week we have no choice but to make this announcement."
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say.
Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on the Illawarra Mercury website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. Sign up for a subscription here.
Sports writer. Sport is my passion, rugby league my first love.
Sports writer. Sport is my passion, rugby league my first love.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.