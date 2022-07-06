Revealed: where and when Wollongong United will play Australia Cup giant killers

Wollongong United now know when and where they will play their round of 32 Australia Cup game.
The Football South Coast heavyweights knew last week they had been drawn to face Green Gully FC.
United have since learned the game against the Victorian Premier League outfit will be played at Macedonia Park on July 27.
This pleased United coach Billy Tsovolos.
"It's great for the club. It's an exciting opportunity for the club to host such a big game on a national stage. We are all looking forward to it," he said.
Tsovolos though was expecting a tough contest against a Green Gully side which has enjoyed plenty of success in the Cup competition over the years.
Green Gully earned the giant-killing tag in 2016 when they downed both Melbourne Knights and A-League outfit Central Coast Mariners in successive games.
But it is United though who is proving to be giant-killers in this season's Australia Cup.
Nevertheless Tsovolos is wary of facing a "virtually unknown" Green Gully side.
"We didn't really know anything about them before we were drawn to play them," he said. "We are starting to look into them a bit and trying to find out as much as we can about them but I think they will be a bit of an unknown for us, just as we will for them.
"It will be a difficult game for sure but we will just go out there and do our best and see how we go.
"If we can win at this level on the national stage, that would be huge for us, but we will just try our best to prepare and see how we go.
"Here's hoping the rain stays away and we can play some games heading into the Green Gully game.
"We will just focus on ourselves, try to play to the best of our abilities and hopefully that is enough for us.
"It is always a team effort for us and we have got to do our work defensively and hope the guys who always seem to step up for us at top, Mason [Versi] and Mitsuo [Yamada] do so again.
"If they can manage to do something up front and jag a goal for us then that could be the difference for us on the day."
Wollongong born and bred. I love reporting about the Illawarra region and have been doing it for more than 20 years. I've moved into sport recently after covering the education round for the last five plus years for the Illawarra Mercury. It's been a great pleasure.
