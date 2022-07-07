Development increasing likelihood of flooding. Letters, July 8, 2022

More rain, more flooding of Sydney Basin, with record heights. Why? The state government is planning to open many more greenfield sites on the Sydney basin fringe, turning pastures to tar and cement.
For every square metre of increase hard surface, is one more square metre of runoff. As most of these proposed developments are in the upper reaches of the Nepean catchment will these further increase the level of flooding seen?
Is it time to stop development in the Sydney basin and upper reaches of the of the rivers flowing through the basin until there is a management plan and controls in place to not have ever increasing flood levels? Especially in light of climate change predictions.
Ian Young, Towradgi
I can understand the hesitancy and initial lack of enthusiasm of the many inhabitants of our fair city over the proposed Great Bike Race. It's fair comment that Council has not exactly been a beacon of light in forthcoming with many details and contingency plans for those who will be directly affected by the event.
Given that the die has been cast and the event is going ahead, we would be foolish not to give it a real chance of success and every opportunity to establish it as Wollongong's premier attraction. If we can make this work then we will all be winners, the Australian Mint and Australia Post will issue coins and stamps to mark the event. We must give it a fair chance of becoming a great success.
Dave Cox, Corrimal
On the TV news was another USA shooting tragedy, where an unarmed man was riddled with as many as ninety bullets, as he was being pulled over for a traffic offence. It reminded me of another shooting event many years ago, when in Texas a car was being pulled over for minor traffic offence, and the driver was an illegal immigrant from Mexico.
He pulled a gun and shot the state trooper dead. This activated a massive manhunt, which ended in bushland, where this immigrant was shot dead. At the inquest into his death, a lawyer asked the captain of the troopers, why they found that almost a hundred bullets had been shot into his body.
The captain's reply really stunned me, when he stated "Because that is all the ammo we had". I hope that we never get to that Wild West stage in Australia. Bless our good cops.
John Pronk, Wollongong
I support nuclear generated electricity to provide reliable baseload power and reduce carbon emissions to zero. Build nuclear plants near existing coal-fired power stations and we avoid spending billions of dollars for new transmission lines.
Lyn Read, Figtree
