Development increasing likelihood of flooding. Letters, July 8, 2022

Development increasing likelihood of flooding. Letters to the Editor, July 8, 2022

July 7 2022 - 6:00pm
More rain, more flooding of Sydney Basin, with record heights. Why? The state government is planning to open many more greenfield sites on the Sydney basin fringe, turning pastures to tar and cement.

