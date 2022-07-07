Not surprisingly, Luke from Leisure Coast Bait & Tackle at Corrimal did not have a great deal to report on local fishing owing to the horrendous weather event last weekend.
Though further south, news filtered through of commercial tuna longliner boats unloading a mix of big yellowfin and bluefin tuna at Bermagui and Ulladulla.
Feedback indicated they were taken way, way out and definitely beyond any trailer boats and even some of the bigger game boats.
There was a 155-kilogram bluefin caught last week by a trailer boat north of Bermagui which has every gamefisher drooling for another cracking fin season just around the corner.
Snapper fishos are again rubbing their hands together in anticipation of a hot bite once the massive seas finally abate from Mother Nature's impressive latest East Coast Low.
The weather system, with that massive swell certainly shook the coastal rocks up but on the bright side the ramps and rocks have been treated to a very good clean and wash down.
Historically, the second bump in July usually brings on the cuttlefish spawn which then triggers the big snapper feeding on floating carcasses.
For those who needed to scratch their fishing itch, shelter bays and harbours offered some relief with plenty of good-sized blackfish seeking refuge from the conditions.
Inside Wollongong, Bellambi and Shellharbour harbours, all had good fish and this should be the norm till seas abate.
Rocks have been off limits with the swell but with extreme caution, these areas will fire for bream, drummer and luderick.
Remember - no fish is worth a life.
**********************
Members of Ocean Beach Hotel FC are reminded annual memberships are due and need to be paid before being eligible to enter captures in monthly comps etc.
The first monthly competition is this weekend and monies can be paid from now until the Friday night raffles from 6.30pm.
It would be good for members to make the effort to turn up and help with ticket sales instead of leaving it to the old stalwart few.
Check out the 'Angler Access' page on DPI's website for an easy-to-use map showing more than 4000 places to wet a line.
DPI Fisheries has been working with dedicated volunteers from the Council of Freshwater Anglers (www.freshwateranglers.com.au) to compile and verify locations of thousands of sites across inland NSW where anglers can fish for native species including Murray cod, golden perch and Australian bass as well as trout and salmon.
The map has basic details of each fishing spot, allowing anglers to search for somewhere new to fish by either species, reserve type, recommended vehicle and suitability for disabled anglers.
It operates live on any smart phone with network coverage and it even gives Google map directions.
In coming months, more sites will be added to the access map, revealing exciting opportunities across NSW. Features include fishing locations across inland NSW with opportunities to expand to coastal locations.
When using the access map, remember that circumstances can change. For example, roads can be closed, land tenure altered and tracks can overgrow.
DPI would like email advice on any such variances, so fresh information can be uploaded to make the site as current as possible.
They'd also like your feedback for site improvements and suggestions to make fishing more enjoyable.
For further details contact DPI's Angler Access team at angler.access@dpi.nsw.gov.au and for more information about Angler Access, and to view the map, visit the DPI website at https://bit.ly/37uHWuM
Mark from Shellharbour Game wishes to remind members of the club's Annual General Meeting on Saturday at Warilla Bowling Club.
The meeting starts at 6.30pm in the upstairs Sapphire Room and members must be financial to vote and be eligible compete for trophies, club records etc in the ensuing competitions.
***************
Last Monday a local Marine Rescue NSW radio operator played a crucial role in the rescue of a bulk carrier ship, "Pacific Basin", in those huge seas directly off the Royal National Park.
Marine Rescue Port Kembla radio operator Richard Poole was on duty when he received the first distress call from the bulk carrier at 7.16am on Monday. He quickly used his extensive experience to swing the rescue process into action, while maintaining contact with the stricken vessel.
The rescue showed the critical role that dedicated radio operators play in helping to save lives on the water - whether they are out on a tinnie or on a massive bulk carrier.
