St George Illawarra lock Jack de Belin has experienced enough in his career to know a Broncos outfit decimated by injury and Origin call-ups is a dangerous one.
The Dragons head to Suncorp Stadium on Sunday to take on Brisbane who'll be without eight top-line stars, headed by the likes of Payne Haas, who's nursing AC joint injuries to both shouldes, while Pat Carrigan, Kurt Capewell and Tom Flegler are all in camp with the Maroons.
Advertisement
As 18th man, Flegler is likely return on Sunday, though Kevin Walters' back-line stocks have also been drained, with Selwyn Cobbo on Origin duty and Te Maire Martin nursing torn rib cartilage It's seen Walters stretch the depth chart and hand 25-year-old back-rower Zac Hosking a debut.
It's something de Belin can relate having come into first grade in 2011 at a time St George Illawarra dominated rep selections.
Having claimed the 2010 title, the Dragons went 10-1 to start the year so strongly bookies paid out on them winning the premiership at the mid-point of the year.
"That's how I got my opportunity because, at the time, pretty much our whole forward pack was playing State of Origin. We were pretty depleted and I was lucky enough to get a chance and I know what that's like.
The Dragons contributed eight players to that year's Origin series, with de Belin debuting mid-season as it took its toll. Recalling his mindset at the time, he's expecting a lift out of the Broncos on their home patch.
"Without a doubt they will, [lift]," de Belin said.
"That's how I got my opportunity because, at the time pretty much our whole forward pack was playing State of Origin.
"We were pretty depleted and I was lucky enough to get a chance and I know what that's like. Any one of those players playing in that spot will be putting their best foot forward to try and retain that spot.
"With games like this sometimes you look at the team on paper and have that attitude where you think you can just turn up and win but it's never like that in the NRL.
"Every team, no matter who is on the paddock, it's always a tough ask and we'll be making sure we don't take them lightly."
He's not keen to see a repeat of the atrocious conditions, a win over the Raiders last week is a confidence-building win, his side's fourth in its last five outings.
Crunch games against the Roosters and Sea Eagles loom on the other side of the Broncos, but de Belin feels his side's charge is gathering steam.
"When you get a win like that in those conditions, which were pretty crazy, and really grind a team out it builds confidence," he said.
"We got helped out a little bit there at the end but I think earlier in the year I think we probably would have lost that game.
"I think it shows how confident we are at the moment knowing we can grind sides out, especially at this time of year when you've just got to rack the wins up.
Advertisement
"It's must-win for us this week. They've obviously got a depleted side but, I swear any time you play up at Suncorp Stadium it's always a tough game. Even since my 20s days I've never had an easy game up there."
The stats support that view, with the Dragons having won just four of their last 19 outings at the venue, even the premiership-winning Wayne Bennett era providing no respite.
The Dragons will be also be without skipper Ben Hunt, but de Belin is as excited as anyone to see longtime junior pairing Jayden Sullivan and Talatau Amone work in tandem at NRL level.
"Benny's our captain and such an instrumental part of our side, but we've got some good young talent," de Belin said.
"It's an opportunity for Jayden Sullivan and Junior Amone to really step out of the shadows and show what they're capable of."
Advertisement
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say.
Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on the Illawarra Mercury website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. Sign up for a subscription here.
To read more stories, download the Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sports writer. Sport is my passion, rugby league my first love.
Sports writer. Sport is my passion, rugby league my first love.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.