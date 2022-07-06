Lost in the landscape: 24 hours in Bundanon

As Arthur and Yvonne Boyd fell in love with Bundanon more than 40 years ago, the public continues to experience the same feeling as they reach the entrance of the Shoalhaven property.
The grassy and expansive landscape, dotted with native wildlife at Illaroo, 90km south-east of Wollongong, provides an escape from the hustle and bustle of daily working life, bringing with it a sense of calm and relaxation that few other locations emanate.
Getting out of the car and crossing the pedestrian bridge, which runs over an expansive gully, you are immediately greeted by the dark snake-like structure of the newly designed Bridge for Creative Learning.
The impressive structure makes its presence known, while also not looking out of place amongst the green landscape, which was one of the main goals for the team at Kerstin Thompson Architects.
The 160-metre long bridge and newly opened Bundanon Art Museum have both been designed to compliement the 1000-hectare property's natural ecosystem.
The structures have been built using materials that will offer protection from natural disasters, an element that became increasingly important when the $46.5 million art collection was almost lost during the 2019 bushfires.
The Bridge's starkly black colour scheme works to amplify the colours of the Bundanon landscape, while also representing the colours of charcoal and the post-fire landscape.
Walking the bridge and its accompanying "breezeway" was an amazing feeling, with three accompanying 'breakout zones' giving guests and visitors a place to sit down and enjoy the landscape in every condition.
When I visited it was absolutely pouring, however the mist and rain only added to the beautiful surrounding mountains, making the bridge an undercover haven that still allows you to feel like you're out and about in the landscape.
The Bridge also houses 34 newly-designed guest rooms that run alongside the breezeway.
And while the minimalist, timber-clad rooms are not the five-star glitz and glamour of a high-end hotel room, what sets it apart is its simplicity which immerses you in the landscape.
The attention is in the detail, with locally sourced blackbutt paneling used alongside paint derived from the palettes used in Arthur Boyd's paintings.
The blue on the ceilings aims to capture the night sky, while the sliding screens and timber louvres allows you to interact with the space and "tune your room" to your needs.
Detail is further evident in the adjoining ensuite, where a mirror has been placed high up opposite the shower, where the reflecting landscape can still be viewed while even in a closed off space, reinforcing the goal of always being in nature no matter where you are on the property.
The purposeful designs all contribute to Bundanon's net zero emissions goal, with the Bridge being powered by solar panels.
Heading to the newly designed Art Gallery was another incredible experience, being one of the first groups to witness the new Parallel Landscapes exhibition.
As you first enter the bunker-like structure, my gaze was immediately drawn to the Nebuchadnezzar series by Arthur Boyd.
There was something eerily beautiful about them that I couldn't look away from, a feeling that was only further heightened when exhibition curator Barry Pearce told me the figure represented Boyd's father who suffered from epilepsy.
Next we got to view The River and the Sea which is a series of paintings by Yuin artist Reuben Ernest Brown (1928-2009).
These series of works exude a love and joy for his environment and Indigenous culture. The vibrant colours depict birds, trees and the built environment, all representing different aspects of Brown's connection to his local environment.
Our exhibition experience ended with The Hidden by composer and musician William Barton and filmmaker and artist Tim Georgeson.
This immersive soundscape captivated me. The haunting music of the didgeridoo and spoken voice alongside the beautifully striking images of the bush took me on a journey for the full film duration.
The pitch-black space only helped to add to the experience, with the three screens covering every angle, including your periphery to immerse you in the work.
The gallery space as a whole is beautifully designed. The solid concrete floors feel great underfoot and the neutral colours assist in bringing your focus to the art itself, with the high ceilings giving it the aura of a cathedral.
For dinner that night we were treated to a beautiful three course meal all using locally sourced ingredients, presented by executive chef Doug Innes-Wills.
He recently joined Bundanon from the Queensland Art Gallery and Museum of Modern Art.
Innes-Wills has created menus that will "reflect on the art", with the two courses of fish we were presented based on Arthur Boyd's painting 'Peters Fish and Crucifixion',
It was an entertaining night full of great conversations and laughter, which was only amplified when it was announced that Bundanon had won the prestigious Sulman Medal at the 2022 NSW Architecture Awards.
Speaking to architect Kerstin Thompson on the night, she said it was such a great feeling to have her team recognised for their work and to have respectfully added on to the rich history of the property.
Heading to bed on a cold winter's night, the small guest rooms provided a cozy oasis that was conducive to a peaceful sleep.
I woke up to seeing a large family of kangaroos outside my window, looking to find further shelter from the relentless rain.
Walking around the grounds in the morning was a fantastic but drenching undertaking. However, I wanted to see everything that I could in my short time here.
Getting to visit the original cottages that the Boyds lived in was fantastic, and the way they've been incorporated into the newly designed grounds was equally impressive and visually appealing.
Before I left Bundanon, I was able to see William Barton perform a beautiful musical piece with his mother Aunty Delmae Barton which was the perfect way to cap off my visit.
It is an experience I hope to have again, hopefully in sunnier conditions.
- SAM BAKER
Sam Baker is Journalist with the South Coast Register on the South Coast of NSW. He also contributes work to The Batemans Bay Post, Milton Ulladulla Times, Southern Highlands News and Illawarra Mercury. Email: sam.baker@austcommunitymedia.com.au
