For businesses that had any budget to spend, marketing increasingly moved online as life moved online in the two years of COVID lockdowns.
But one traditional marketing business has seen orders surge.
Advertisement
Illawarra Print and Signage opened its doors on Keira Street in early 2021 and is already employing nine staff.
Kylie Morrisey, who runs the business with husband Simon Morrisey, said amid the rush to online, some had overlooked traditional, but effective marketing strategies.
"You can't just do digital, you can't just do social media, you need to be out doing face-to-face sales and printed marketing," she said.
"You can't just take one path, you need to encompass everything when it comes to getting your brand out there."
This multichannel focus is seeing the business and its staff run off their feet as orders roll in.
"We would be doing hundreds of jobs a week," Mrs Morrisey said.
Not that the business is in any way traditional in the way that it operates.
During the 2021 lockdown, millions of TikTok users were watching the digital cutting machines at the Keira Street premises at work.
Doing their work in house made for great content and great results, with the business picking up a swag of national awards for their work.
At the National Print Awards in Melbourne in June, the Wollongong business picked up gold for Excellence in Print for Stationery Printing - NSW, bronze for Regional Printer of the Year - NSW and silver for Regional Printer of the Year - National.
Mrs Morrisey said the awards recognised the custom work the business had done for clients in the Illawarra.
"We're really blessed with the shop, the equipment and the team that we have to keep all of the printing done local. We can produce these things in our workshops."
Having learnt the ropes watching his parents who also ran a printing business, Simon and Kylie opened their own business in 2021.
"We're a young family, we've got two young boys, a two year old and a four year old, and we really want to build this business to something that will be successful because love what we do," said Mrs Morrisey.
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on the Illawarra Mercury website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. Sign up for a subscription here.
Advertisement
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.