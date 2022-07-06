A man accused of stabbing another in the arm in Dapto following a dispute over a damaged car has walked out of court, allowed to serve his prison sentence in the community.
Tyson Michael Williams, 22, was sentenced in Wollongong Local Court on Wednesday after pleading guilty to reckless wounding in company.
Court documents said the victim left his vehicle, a Holden SS Commodore, in the possession of an acquaintance, Chaise Whittall, between February and August 2020.
The victim said the vehicle was in good condition when he left it; but at some point, Williams damaged it.
It was about September 2020 when the victim ran into the Whittall, who was Williams' co-accused, in Dapto Mall and a heated conversation ensued.
Then last February the victim asked a woman to speak to Williams about the damage to his car, angry that he had not been compensated.
On the evening of February 17 last year, the victim and his partner had left Dapto Leagues Club when Williams and Whittall allegedly approached the victim.
The victim was attacked and as Williams lunged at the victim he put his arm up to protect himself.
It was then he felt the knife go into his upper arm.
Williams fled while the victim and his partner tried to seek medical attention from a pharmacy, where they were directed to Dapto Medical Centre.
The victim was briefly treated for his injury there before an ambulance was called and he was taken to Wollongong Hospital.
It was discovered he had suffered a one-centimetre wound to his arm, for which he received three stitches and given morphine.
Police found a knife next to a drain and matched blood stains on it to the victim.
They arrested Williams at a Lake Heights home on February 22 and he declined an interview.
"It does appear he was just out having a nice night and things spiralled," defence lawyer Will Tuckey told the court on Wednesday.
Mr Tuckey said it was in his client's interests to have supervision and the Crown prosecutor agreed that a sentence in the community was appropriate.
Magistrate Claire Girotto said she accepted Williams had taken a knife in anticipation of having to defend himself, but the offence was serious.
However, alluding to Williams' "sad" past, she said: "I'm quite impressed with how you've dealt with your life, given what's been thrown at you".
She noted he had given up drugs after receiving an ultimatum from his mother.
Magistrate Girotto sentenced him to seven months' imprisonment to be served by way of an intensive corrections order, including supervision and any rehabilitation that might be ordered.
This included a discount for his guilty plea.
Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.
