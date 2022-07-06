Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News

Dapto stabbing offender Tyson Williams to serve sentence in community

Natalie Croxon
By Natalie Croxon
Updated July 6 2022 - 9:45am, first published 7:45am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
GUILTY: Tyson Williams leaves Wollongong Courthouse after being sentenced over a stabbing incident.

A man accused of stabbing another in the arm in Dapto following a dispute over a damaged car has walked out of court, allowed to serve his prison sentence in the community.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Natalie Croxon

Natalie Croxon

Journalist

Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.