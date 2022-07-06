The country's leading researchers in low-energy electronic technologies have converged on Wollongong to share ideas and research that will potentially cut IT energy usage.
The University of Wollongong's Innovation Campus is hosting the annual workshop for the Australian Research Council's Centre of Excellence in Future Low-Energy Electronics Technologies (FLEET).
More than 200 researchers from seven Australian universities - plus international organisations - are involved in FLEET, an interdisciplinary venture that aims to find ways to reduce the energy used in information technology.
Information technology accounts for 8 per cent of all electricity use on Earth, and the amount is doubling every 10 years.
UOW's Institute for Superconducting and Electronic Materials (ISEM) hosts FLEET's University of Wollongong node.
"FLEET's annual workshop is our one opportunity each year for all centre researchers to gather together and share research outcomes and progress," ISEM director, Distinguished Professor Xiaolin Wang said.
"I am looking forward to hearing about the research my colleagues have been conducting and excited about the new collaborations and ideas that this workshop will generate."
Professor Wang leads FLEET's efforts to develop new materials for ultra low-energy technologies.
FLEET's research is guided by the aim of developing systems in which electrical current can flow with almost no resistance.
It is hoped FLEET will build Australia's capacity for advanced electronics research and train the workforce of the future.
The five-day workshop runs until Friday.
