Injury ends Think it Over Cox Plate dream

Think it Over's Cox Plate push is at and end, with trainer Kerry Parker confirming the Queen Elizabeth Stakes-winner will be spelled after suffering a tendon injury.
The Wollongong-trained seven-year-old delivered one of the great performances to claim the $4 million prize at Randwick as a $41 outsider in April, Nash Rawiller producing one of the all-time great rides.
It led Parker to target a Spring campaign aimed at Cox Plate and possibly back-ended with a Melbourne Cup start but those plans are now on the back-burner following the untimely injury, a bitter pill to swallow given COVID restrictions scuppered a Melbourne push last Spring.
In a statement, Parker confirmed Think it Over has suffered a tendon injury in his offside fore leg. While the full extent of the injury still to be determined, Parker and owner Richard Johnston of Bylong Park confirmed the star gelding will be spelled for rehabilitation.
"I'm sure fans, particularly the groundswell of support from his hometown of Wollongong, will be as disappointed as we are," Parker said.
"It would be heartbreaking to think this could end his career but, if ever there was a horse that can beat the odds and make a successful racing comeback , it is our Sid."
