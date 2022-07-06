Illawarra Mercury
Injury ends Think it Over Cox Plate dream

By Mitch Jennings
Updated July 6 2022 - 6:50am, first published 6:27am
EPIC: Nash Rawiller rides Think it Over to victory in the Queen Elizabeth Stakes. Picture: Getty Images

Think it Over's Cox Plate push is at and end, with trainer Kerry Parker confirming the Queen Elizabeth Stakes-winner will be spelled after suffering a tendon injury.

