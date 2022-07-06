Illawarra Mercury
Seal seen relaxing while Colecliff beach washes away from erosion

Desiree Savage
By Desiree Savage
Updated July 6 2022 - 7:47am, first published 7:45am
An uber-relaxed seal has been spotted snoozing while Coalcliff beach is eroded out to sea around them, sandbags barely keeping the rocky beach together.

