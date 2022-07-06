An uber-relaxed seal has been spotted snoozing while Coalcliff beach is eroded out to sea around them, sandbags barely keeping the rocky beach together.
A photographer for the Facebook group Illawarra and surrounds marine life sightings captured video footage of the semiaquatic creature on Wednesday afternoon, casually lying on the grass as waves lapped up to the existing sandbags.
"Pretty much all of the sand was washed off shore," he said.
"In my 40 years I've never seen Coalcliff like this. It has washed away in parts in the past but I haven't seen it like this."
The northern Illawarra beach is usualy filled with dark rocky sand and pebbles, however the recent pounding and hazardous surf has taken all the small rocks out and exposed "large boulders".
In the seal's defence, the witness they were probably taking a breather before braving the rough swell again.
"The seal was resting as the usual rock ledges were too rough for it," he said.
"Up on the grass is a safe place for it to re coup some energy."
I write about arts and entertainment, plus other bits and pieces in between at the Illawarra Mercury.
