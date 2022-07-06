Albion Park have taken a commanding lead in the Illawarra South Coast women's hockey league at the half way stage.
With a 9-0 win over Railway Greys in their last encounter, Park are topping the league ladder on 34 points with an unbeaten run on eleven wins and only a 3-3 draw against University. University sit second on the table on 24 points with Wests Illawarra third on 18 points.
Park captain Emma McLeish and current Australian indoor hockey player McLeish scored four goals against the Greys and a hat trick coming from Kiarra Marsh.
"We are sitting well at the mid point of the season and travelling OK. My four goals came off the back of team efforts and credit the team for these," McLeish said.
"We are aware that we need to continue to train and be consistent to be competitive come the pointy end of the season," she continued.
The Park team is a highly competitive team with Australian indoor player Kelsey Hughes, former NSW player Natalie White-Muik and sisters Demi and Lily Stewart, younger siblings of current Hockeyroo Grace Stewart.
In the other games, Wests beat Avondale 6-0 and University and Fairy Meadow played a 5-5 draw.All matches were cancelled last weekend due to the heavy rains.
