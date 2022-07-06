Johnny Leatham, 35, entered not guilty pleas when he faced court via audio visual link on Wednesday.
Advertisement
He was charged with:
It is alleged that Leatham committed the offences on June 23 between the hours of 9:30am and 10:30am.
Magistrate Geraldine Beattie ordered a brief to be served by August 17 and for Leatham to again appear before Goulburn Local Court on September 7 where a hearing date will be determined.
His bail remains refused.
Journalist living in the beautiful Southern Highlands with probably too much focus on local sport. Contact me at dominic.unwin@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Journalist living in the beautiful Southern Highlands with probably too much focus on local sport. Contact me at dominic.unwin@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.