Illawarra Mercury
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Not swanning around: AFLW pure treasure for lllawarra gem Ruby Sargent-Wilson

Joshua Bartlett
By Joshua Bartlett
July 8 2022 - 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
HAPPY DAYS: Woonona teenager Ruby Sargent-Wilson is all smiles during a training session with the Sydney Swans. Picture: Swans Media

Just three years after first picking up an Australian rules football, Woonona teenager Ruby Sargent-Wilson is within striking distance of making her AFLW debut.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Joshua Bartlett

Joshua Bartlett

Sport Journalist

A sport fanatic who is keen to promote all codes in the Illawarra and abroad. Mercury's football reporter

More from Local Sport
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.