Just three years after first picking up an Australian rules football, Woonona teenager Ruby Sargent-Wilson is within striking distance of making her AFLW debut.
It's been a whirlwind journey to the top for the Sydney Swans rookie, who tried her hand at several sports - including netball and touch football - before deciding to try Aussie rules with her school in 2019.
The move has paid swift dividends for Sargent-Wilson, who made history in March when she became the first woman to sign a senior contract with the Swans ahead of their inaugural AFLW campaign, which begins in late August.
It's a far cry from where the 18-year-old athlete ever expected to be.
While she's always loved sport, Sargent-Wilson is a product of a rugby league-obsessed household, with her dad having coached at Collies and Thirroul, and three younger brothers who represent the Butchers.
"I think that's where I got my competitive side from. My three brothers are all close in age and they've all been a massive part of training for me,'' Sargent-Wilson told the Mercury.
''During COVID, when sport wasn't going on, I was lucky to have a big family to be able to go kick a ball and do a few drills, so I definitely have to thank them for helping me out. I think they're definitely proud of me.
"My dad was always able to help with the kicking. I guess with the way I play as well. I use my agility and speed that I would use in a rugby game, so my game is a little bit different. I also loved playing touch footy growing up, so I've taken aspects from that game and tried to embed it into the AFL side of things."
So how did Sargent-Wilson end up as Sydney's inaugural AFLW player?
After first picking up a footy in 2019, the 165-centimetre pocket rocket had the chance to trial for Greater Sydney, before she was selected to represent her state in the school system.
The following year, Sargent-Wilson signed with Southern Power, making the weekly trip from Woonona to Sutherland for games.
She juggled this commitment with being selected as a member of the Illawarra Academy of Sport and Sydney Swans Academy, before playing representative footy with the NSW/ACT Allies and Rams.
Since signing with the Swans, it's been a sharp learning curve for Sargent-Wilson. She trains four nights a week in Sydney, while studying sports management online through Bond University.
"It's hard but you have to organise your time around that,'' she said.
''Everyone here is really good at being able to juggle multiple things. I'm pretty lucky that I haven't got a part-time job yet. I know so many of the other girls are working full-time jobs and studying as well, so they're super busy. I admire their ability to juggle all of that. To still be able to remain positive and they're so enthusiastic when they come to training. It's just awesome to be around that.
"With the women's game not being fully professional yet, we can only train at night, so most of our sessions finish quite late. But basically we start off with gym before jumping into some mobility, then we do a combination of running, jumping and drills as well.
'I've definitely needed to get a lot stronger. At the start of the year, I really focused on building my strength and putting on a bit of muscle and building that side of my game because I was a bit of a smaller body."
The Illawarra teenager has plenty of people around her for support.
Swans head coach Scott Gowans, who previously led North Melbourne's AFLW team, has been a great port of call, while Sydney's squad also boasts several players with AFLW experience, including Maddy Collier (West Coast), Brooke Lochland (Bulldogs) and Aliesha Newman (Collingwood).
The Swans also boast plenty of exciting youth, such as Montana Ham, who the club selected with pick one in last week's AFLW Draft.
"It's insane to think about [being a Sydney player]. Just walking through the club is so special and I love everything about the club, so I do pinch myself that I'm actually here," Sargent-Wilson said.
"I'm loving the environment. I'm lucky that we have a range of different experiences in our team. I can go to any of the girls, all of them are very knowledgeable and welcoming, so they're happy to go have a chat and answer questions or take on feedback. I've been super excited to work with Scott, he's so knowledgeable.
''To be able to capture his knowledge in training is something that I've really enjoyed, And I'm looking forward to still learning from him and taking on what he says."
The 2022 season is seven weeks away, with the Swans to host St Kilda in their inaugural game on Saturday, August 27.
While Sargent-Wilson is counting down the days until that moment arrives, she is also pushing her claims at training to be part of Sydney's first run-on side.
The teen hopes her versatility will put her in good stead.
"We're all just excited as each other for that first goal to be kicked, so I think we're all waiting for that to happen," Sargent-Wilson said.
"Personally, position-wise, I think I'll be floating quite a bit, so I might be playing off the half back and the wing, which I love.
''So basically I will be a team player and do my role. I'm just trying to put my best foot forward and work on a few key short-term goals so hopefully when it comes to game time, I'll be hitting those targets."
While that first match is important, Sargent-Wilson is also focused on the Swans' longer-term future.
She is excited to see how much the AFLW has grown since its inaugural season in 2022 and can't wait to see how far it can go.
"I'm very grateful this opportunity," she said.
"When we look at the generations coming, I'm super excited for them to look up to us and role model the pathway that will hopefully pave the way for a professional environment. It's so surreal to me and I'm just trying to take in everything.
"But I'm super proud to be part of the Swans' inaugural season and I'm really excited to see where it goes."
A sport fanatic who is keen to promote all codes in the Illawarra and abroad. Mercury's football reporter
