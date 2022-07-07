Hot Property Illawarra: What rate rises mean for you

Welcome to the latest edition of Australian Community Media's free weekly real estate newsletter, Hot Property Illawarra.
The newsletter will keep you informed about what's currently making headlines in the Illawarra and South Coast region's real estate market and beyond.
Advertisement
"I've got a young family, and for the next year my wife will be on maternity leave, so having that certainty around repayments was attractive."
In this week's newsletter we explore what the RBA's decision to hike the official cash rate for the third month running means for home owners in the Illawarra.
While fixed rates have already been rising for some time, it may still make sense for some buyers to lock an interest rate in. That was the case for new Mount Keira resident Damien Mitchell and his family.
For others, choosing a variable rate and trying to get ahead on your repayments now might be a better option, local mortgage broker George Mihalopoulos, of Connected Finance, said.
Meanwhile, one economist is warning that this month's rate rise is unlikely to be the last, with the RBA playing "catch up" to bring inflation under control.
Saul Eslake, of Corinna Economic Advisory, said that the RBA was likely chasing a 'neutral' cash rate of 2.5 per cent, meaning they'd have to raise rates at each remaining meeting for 2022.
"They need to get monetary policy to a more appropriate setting as reasonably quickly as they possibly can," Mr Eslake said.
Find out more here.
If rates do continue to rise, it's sellers in major regional markets like the Illawarra who could suffer the most, PRD chief economist Dr Diaswati Mardiasmo said.
"Major regional centres are most likely to be impacted, due to the differing size in population to capital cities," Dr Mardiasmo said.
That prediction comes as house prices in the Illawarra went backwards over the past three months, new figures from CoreLogic show.
It's the first quarter of negative growth for the region since 2019.
During the month of June values fell by 0.9 per cent, with the largest falls in the Wollongong, Kiama and Shellharbour areas, where values fell by 1.3 per cent.
"No doubt affordability measures are biting but it's the other [economic] factors as well," CoreLogic research director Tim Lawless told ACM.
Advertisement
Check out the Real Estate View Property Liftout E-edition here.
- Jack Needham, property news editor, ACM
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.