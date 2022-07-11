NSW police are urging Illawarra residents to sign up for a familial DNA collection program to confirm the remains of missing loved ones.
The pop-up clinic will be open in Wollongong in August to anyone who has registered in the hope of solving a sometimes decades old mystery.
Mouth swabs are taken from family members and compared against a database of unidentified remains and body parts.
Tens of thousands of people are reported missing in Australia each year. It's estimated that one person reported missing every 14 minutes, every day.
Any person missing for more than three months is considered as a long-term missing person.
Director of the Australian Missing Persons Register, Nicole Morris, says when a loved one has been missing for decades, many people can begin to give up hope.
"In most cases families are reunited with missing people within days but for others they can spend their life never knowing if someone is alive or dead.
"DNA is the gold standard used to match remains with families. Scientists used to rely on dental records but if a skull isn't found then there's no way to match it. Fingerprints are one of the last body parts to decompose but you may not have a family match on record," Mrs Morris said.
NSW Police say when a person has been missing for decades, their most immediate family members may have passed away so DNA matches can become less reliable. The missing persons Registry was set up in 2019 to help solve historic cases.
Missing Persons Registry Commander, Detective Inspector Glen Browne, said strong turnouts at collection centres in Nowra and Merimbula in 2021 were encouraging, and urged further people to come forward.
"I can't stress enough how important sample numbers are with respect to the success of this program, so it's crucial we see as many family members of missing persons come forward to assist ongoing investigations," Det Insp Browne said.
Mrs Morris said it can be an emotional process for families but it the end they may find the answer they've been searching for.
