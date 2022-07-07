Wollongong Wolves coach Luke Wilkshire says the club's historic ties to Australian football and their ability to meet criteria set by Football Australia (FA) gives them the best chance to be considered for a proposed national second division in 2023.
The FA recently released its domestic match calendar for 2022/23, where it aligned the A-Leagues and the National Premier League (NPL) fixtures next season.
The FA also set up a placeholder for the beginning of a second division, to begin in March next year.
Whether the competition starts in 2023 or later, Wilkshire said history that the Wolves have both in the region and nationally would hold them in good stead during team selection process.
"The Wolves are a very historic region and club, there's no doubt that the Wolves should be at the forefront of that conversation into a national second division, should it happen," Wilkshire said.
"Of course there's criteria that needs to be met around the financials and sustainability, but should the clubs with the most history in Australia meet that criteria, then I'm sure that they will have the best opportunity to be selected.
"There is a lot of history in the game and that needs to be recognised."
The Association of Australian Football Clubs (AAFC), the major lobbyists for a second tier, has said it hopes to start the competition with approximately 12-16 teams involved, a proposal which has been agreed upon with the FA.
A shortlist of 30 teams was selected in 2020, including a number of former National Soccer League (NSL) giants such as the Wolves, Sydney United and South Melbourne.
Wilkshire said the development of a second division is the best way forward for the domestic game and the most ideal way to unite fans of the A-Leagues and NPL under one banner.
The former Wolves NSL product said the ultimate goal for football in Australia would be to have a promotion-and-relegation system as seen in leagues around the world, but we are a few seasons off that point.
"You look around the world in other football leagues and there are multiple divisions and ideally here in Australia we will have a day where we have a first and second division, along with promotion and relegation," Wilkshire said.
"Everyone is well aware of what that would bring to the game and it's something we need to strive for."
Promotion and relegation is something that is being considered by the FA and the AAFC, but will be implemented in the distant future to ensure stability for clubs competing in the new competition.
The first official proposal brought to the FA of a national second division was made by the AAFC in 2017 and has progressed from there.
Rumours have circled around the name of the competition, with "The Championship" current favourite but this is unconfirmed.
The Professional Footballers Australia (PFA) group, who represent the interests of the players in Australia, has voiced concerns about payments.
However, it has been assured by the AAFC that players will be fully compensated should the plan progress.
The Wolves are in NPL action tonight against Mt Druitt Town Rangers at Popondetta Park at 7pm.
