RSPCA Illawarra hoping to find homes for cats in care for 480 days

Natalie Croxon
Natalie Croxon
Updated July 7 2022 - 3:06am, first published 3:00am
Meet Tigger, the cat looking for a home after 480 days in care

It has been about 16 months since Tigger and Caspian came into the care of the RSPCA Illawarra team, and they are more than ready to find loving families.

