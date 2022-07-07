It has been about 16 months since Tigger and Caspian came into the care of the RSPCA Illawarra team, and they are more than ready to find loving families.
The two cats were among a large group brought into care 480 days ago and they, along with Lily (who is not yet ready for adoption) are the last of the bunch to find a safe, comfortable homes.
RSPCA Illawarra shelter supervisor Ashley Boje said Tigger had had some medical issues, including cat flu and constipation, but was ready for her forever home.
"She's pretty smoochy and cuddly, so she doesn't mind getting up in your face for a few kisses," Mrs Boje said.
"She is still learning how to be a cat, I think, with the situation that she came from, so she does have a little bit of low social ability.
"But... she's coming around nice."
On the Mercury's visit to the shelter, Caspian was a little shyer than Tigger but it was not long before he was ready for some head scratches and pats.
Tigger is a tabby with bright green eyes, while Caspian is a blue-eyed boy with longer white fur.
Mrs Boje said Tigger would do well in any home and was not bad with children, although a quieter home was probably more her speed.
"She just wants a bed to sleep on and someone to cuddle up with," she said.
Caspian is also more suited to a calm home, as he can feel overwhelmed at first.
Because both Tigger and Caspian contracted cat flu, they must be the only cat in the home to prevent other animals getting ill.
They must also be indoor-only cats.
Tigger is about two years and five months old, while Caspian is about five and a half years ago.
Anyone interested in adopting Tigger or Caspian can contact the RSPCA Illawarra shelter at Unanderra on 4271 3410 or visit the RSPCA website for more information.
Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.
