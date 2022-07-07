Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News

Wollongong man John Apolloni's prized car smashed up by deer, but it could have been worse

Ben Langford
By Ben Langford
Updated July 7 2022 - 8:04am, first published 7:45am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
LUCKY: Wollongong man John Apolloni with his car which was seriously damaged by a deer strike on the M1. He said a less trained or focused driver could have been worse off. Picture: Wesley Lonergan

A Wollongong man is calling for more action on feral deer after one jumped in front of his car on the M1 at Berkeley on Wednesday night, causing a crash that could easily have resulted in serious injury.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Langford

Ben Langford

Journalist

Senior journalist writing on the environment. Opinion columnist, independent. My hero: the child who said the emperor 'isn't wearing anything at all'. We rely on you for news tips - so please, don't be shy.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.