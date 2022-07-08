Illawarra should celebrate its religious diversity. Letters, July 9, 2022

On Friday morning, July 1, I went to the Wollongong Council's northern depot to ask if i could get a couple of sandbags to stop the water from going down the path to my patio. The lady at the depot told me that a load of sand would be delivered to Rex Jackson Oval at Helensburgh and another load to Bellambi after midday but I would have to supply my own bags. Surely the council can give the people out this way some sandbags to fill and protect our property, especially for the amount of rates we pay.