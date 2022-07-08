Illawarra Mercury
Have Your Say

Illawarra should celebrate its religious diversity. Letters to the Editor, July 9, 2022

July 8 2022 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Illawarra should celebrate its religious diversity. Letters, July 9, 2022

The recent census data on religious affiliation revealed an increasing diversity in the religions Australians identified with, reflecting changes in social attitudes and belief systems. Christianity is the most common religion in Australia with 43.9 per cent identifying as Christian. This has reduced from 52.1 per cent in 2016 and 61.1 per cent in 2011.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.