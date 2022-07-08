Illawarra should celebrate its religious diversity. Letters, July 9, 2022

The recent census data on religious affiliation revealed an increasing diversity in the religions Australians identified with, reflecting changes in social attitudes and belief systems. Christianity is the most common religion in Australia with 43.9 per cent identifying as Christian. This has reduced from 52.1 per cent in 2016 and 61.1 per cent in 2011.
More people are reporting 'no religion', 30.1 per cent in 2016 and 38.9 per cent in the 2021 census. This percentage continues to grow. In the 2021 census, other religions are growing, Hinduism 2.7 per cent, Islam 3.2 per cent, Buddhism 2.4 per cent.
This diversity is exemplified by Wollongong having the largest Buddhist Temple in the southern hemisphere. Groups and individuals can avail themselves of tours, which include the shrines, the manicured gardens, with insights into Chinese culture and the beliefs and practices of Humanistic Buddhism.
There is also a recognised tertiary educational Institute (the Nan Tien Institute) offering undergraduate and postgraduate educational programmes.
Time to open our eyes to the diversity that is the Illawarra.
Peter Corkish, Wollongong
Adrian Devlin claims PM Albanese deserves criticism for being abroad during the floods as was Morrison during the fires two years ago (Mercury, July 7). Six months before the fires, the fire chiefs of all states sought to meet Morrison to highlight the upcoming season fire dangers and ask for more equipment. Morrison refused to see them! When the fires came, Morrison was in Hawaii ON HOLIDAY. He stayed. When he reluctantly returned, he said he did not hold a hose. But his inaction meant that many had no hoses and more.
Albanese was in Europe at NATO's invitation, repairing relations with France wrecked by Morrison and visiting Ukraine. He was doing his job! Does Devlin seriously suggest he should not have done any of them? Albanese visited the flood areas on his return. Premier Perrottet said federal aid had been sent for the floods. Albanese, unlike Morrison, has competent ministers who can act when he is away.
David Goss, Woonona
On Friday morning, July 1, I went to the Wollongong Council's northern depot to ask if i could get a couple of sandbags to stop the water from going down the path to my patio. The lady at the depot told me that a load of sand would be delivered to Rex Jackson Oval at Helensburgh and another load to Bellambi after midday but I would have to supply my own bags. Surely the council can give the people out this way some sandbags to fill and protect our property, especially for the amount of rates we pay.
Bob Newhill, Wombarra
