Illawarra pharmacists have welcomed the news that everyone aged 30 and over will soon be able to receive a winter booster dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.
This week the Australian Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation updated its advice to recommend that people aged 50 to 64 receive a fourth dose of the vaccine, in addition to those who have already been eligible, such as people aged over 65 and those with significant health issues.
Advertisement
People aged 30 to 49 can also receive a fourth shot but ATAGI says the benefit of this is less certain for this age group.
Health Minister Mark Butler confirmed the fourth dose would become available to this newly eligible cohort from Monday.
Mr Butler said the country was in the early stages of a third Omicron variant wave.
Max Nguyen, from Downtown Mediadvice Pharmacy in Wollongong, said he was "excited" more people would become eligible.
"I think it's really good for people to have more access to the booster when they need it," Mr Nguyen said.
Demand for the COVID vaccine had dropped off, he said, but the past few months the pharmacy had been busier with people coming in for their flu shot.
He said people had, however, been asking for the winter booster dose of the COVID vaccine.
With this week's announcement, Mr Nguyen said he expected the pharmacy would be "really busy" in the future.
Pharmacists and GPs will have to take on responsibility for administering the COVID vaccine in the region following the closure of the Illawarra Shoalhaven Mass Vaccination Centre, which operated out of the old David Jones building in Crown Street Mall, as well as the health district's other vaccination centres in Shellharbour and Nowra.
Taj Zelka from Pharmacy Express Fairy Meadow said his pharmacy had already had vaccination bookings fill up as a result of the announcement, after a period of lesser demand.
But Mr Zelka was not concerned about coping with the level of demand, saying the pharmacy operated on a bookings-only system so knew how many doses they would have to administer on any given day, plus had the ability to open extra bookings where possible.
"We're a pretty dynamic group, we can do that but of course not every pharmacy can do that," he said.
Mr Zelka also welcomed the news more people would be able to get a booster shot and protect the community.
"It's going to be a good thing for all of us," he said.
Advertisement
To find out about receiving a COVID-19 vaccine dose, visit your GP, pharmacy or check online for providers.
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on the Illawarra Mercury website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. Sign up for a subscription here.
Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.
Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.