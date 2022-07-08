Community sport has taken a pounding in recent years. Literally and figuratively speaking.
First moves to reduce the spread of COVID-19 saw the cancellation of the majority of organised sporting competitions.
But it has been the big wet in recent times which has hit community sport the hardest.
The lack of community sport has also hit children and adults alike hard.
Dylan Cliff, who is an associate professor in physical and health education at the University of Wollongong's School of Education, said the mental health of young and old alike has suffered due to the lack of community sport.
"It's been very tough recently. Kids have been stuck in isolation because of the lack of sport because of the big wet. This has come on the back of COVID. It's almost like a double whammy almost," Professor Cliff said.
"Now we know that sports and physical activities have a wide range of benefits for children and for adults.
"There is the physiological benefits of movement that affect our brain processes and help increase endorphins which makes us feel good. Kids get that from sports and physical activity as well.
"But probably bigger than the physiological effect is the social effect of sports and physical activities. They are a great place for kids to meet up with their friends, to experience highs and lows with their friends, to make new friends and to get all the social benefits of them playing and communicating with other kids.
"That is taken away when kids don't get to go and play sports and when the weather is really bad they don't even get to go outside and do some of those things with their friends, and we saw that during COVID as well.
"All of those things can add up to having a negative impact on children's social and emotional wellbeing.
"Any opportunity to keep kids and adults being able to be active irrespective of the conditions and the weather is something we should be considering in investing in for sure."
This view was shared by The Man Walk Shellharbour and Kiama co-founder Mark Burns.
Burns, who is also on the committee of Healthier Illawarra Men (HIM), said sport was key to improving mental health, "particularly for blokes".
"The Man Walk national charity that I run is all about addressing the connection and loneliness and social isolation that a lot of blokes feel particularly when they finish their sports careers," he said.
"I'm a good example. I'm 47, I played rugby all my life and various things and then when you get a bit too old for that, you lose that Tuesday/Thursday training sessions and that regular connection with your mates and the games on weekends.
"You miss it, you lose touch, you move into that next phase of your life.
"Now I guess with COVID and the big wet and all this sport being called off, you now have this younger generation of men and boys that have lost that opportunity to have their regular sporting events.
"There is a lot of aspects to it both in terms of the mental health and connecting with your mates and meeting new people but also the physical activity of it as well that we've lost over these last couple of years between COVID and the big wet."
Wollongong born and bred. I love reporting about the Illawarra region and have been doing it for more than 20 years. I've moved into sport recently after covering the education round for the last five plus years for the Illawarra Mercury. It's been a great pleasure.
