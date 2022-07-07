Fears the Eastern Gas Pipeline could be destabilised by the expansion of the Dendrobium coal mine are unfounded, miner South32 has said.
Gas network company Jemena, which operates the pipeline, has written to the NSW Department of Planning and Environment insisting the mine expansion plans should provide an assurance the pipeline will not be affected.
Jemena wants confirmation that subsidence from the mine expansion will not affect its infrastructure on the surface near Picton Rd.
"The applicant is to confirm that the proposed mine extension will not result in any subsidence along the Eastern Gas Pipeline alignment," Jemena's submission to the Dendrobium assessment process says.
"If the applicant is not able to confirm, Jemena requests that the applicant engage an appropriately qualified independent consultant to assess the impact.
"It is noted that the Eastern Gas Pipeline has been affected by subsidence from the Dendrobium mine in the past, and costly remedial actions have been necessary to avoid damage to Jemena's assets."
South32 said the concerns were unwarranted, as the area known as "Area 6", which runs underneath the gas pipeline, was no longer part of the proposed expansion which is currently before planning authorities.
"South32 can confirm that the proposed mine extension in Area 5 is several kilometres away from the Eastern Gas Pipeline and will not result in any subsidence along the Eastern Gas Pipeline alignment," a spokesman for the miner told the Mercury.
"South32 will consult further with Jemena and provide details around the proposed crossing of the Eastern Gas Pipeline in the Picton Rd alignment."
Jemena has previously had to fight multiple court cases over monetary claims for problems caused by subsidence from South32's Appin and West Cliff collieries to the pipeline, built in 1974.
One concerned several claims on the Mine Subsidence Board totalling more than $14 million between 2004 and 2010, over remediation works to protect the pipeline from the risk of subsidence.
Senior journalist writing on the environment. Opinion columnist, independent. My hero: the child who said the emperor 'isn't wearing anything at all'. We rely on you for news tips - so please, don't be shy.
