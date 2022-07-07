Theresa Bateup will target the Coffs Harbour Cup with Listed winner Monegal, while Brett Lazzarini takes his shot at The Big Dance in Sunday's South Grafton Cup with Wild Chap.
Travelling far and wide among the Illawarra's big wet, Bateup has mapped out a three-step plan to Coffs Harbour on August 4, provided the Randwick track holds up on Saturday.
Advertisement
She'll return to Sydney for the Winter Challenge (1500m) in a fortnight, before heading up the coast in pursuit of a place in the new $2 million mile on Melbourne Cup day.
"Monegal had a week in the paddock after going to Eagle Farm and she gets in nicely with 54.5 kilograms too," Bateup said.
"But I'll wait to see just how heavy the track is there before making a decision yet.
"We'll look at the 1500m race in two weeks and then build up to go to Coffs Harbour, hopefully the weather will cooperate enough to be ready to go there."
Lazzarini, meantime, attacks the Grafton mile on Sunday, after drawing barrier 15 with Wild Chap.
It has been a month since Wild Chap was eased out of the relocated Wellington Cup at Dubbo, having previously strung together consecutive heavy-track wins at Canterbury.
Kembla Grange trainer Anthony Mountney is confident the patience in Wolves is about to pay off.
Wolves, owned by Tory Lavalle, chairman of NSW National Premier League football club of the same name, is a 10-start maiden, after previously being tested in the Group 2 Furious Stakes.
Friday's Goulburn meeting remains in some doubt due to the track conditions, but Mountney said the filly is ready to break through.
"She's just one of those lightly-built fillies with a short, sharp turn of foot," he said.
"Last start [jockey] Hugh (Bowman) just said he had to be at her top speed for too long and she peaked on the run. But she has some ability and there's some form around her if you go back through her races.
"If we don't run at Goulburn we'll probably look to come back to Kembla Grange on Saturday week."
Mountney also has late two-year-old Spieth gelding Heir Jordan ready to debut at Goulburn in a 1000m Maiden on Friday, with Monday's meeting at Moruya the back-up plan.
"He's a nice progressive young horse and has trialled well," Mountney said.
"We gave him 12 days off after the Goulburn trial, but we'll wait and see on the heaviness of the track.
Advertisement
"He's a lovely-actioned horse, but needs probably a Soft 6 or 7 or better to show his best, but he'll get out to 1400m or a mile later in his career."
Keagan Latham ensured Gwenda Markwell's five-year-old gelding Royal Banquet turned the tables on Gary Portelli's Adelaide Light and the Gai Waterhouse and Adrian Bott-trained Snitzonfire to win at Canterbury on Thursday.
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say.
Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on the Illawarra Mercury website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. Sign up for a subscription here.
To read more stories, download the Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Advertisement
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.