Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News

Belinda Van Krevel's estranged partner guilty of breaching AVO - again

Grace Crivellaro
By Grace Crivellaro
Updated July 7 2022 - 8:16am, first published 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Glenn Macrae McKechnie leaving Wollongong Local Court on Thursday. Inset: Belinda Van Krevel.

The estranged partner of notorious Illawarra criminal Belinda Van Krevel has fronted court again for breaching an order that prevented him from contacting her.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Grace Crivellaro

Grace Crivellaro

Journalist

Grace Crivellaro is an Illawarra Mercury reporter.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.