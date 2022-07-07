Belinda Van Krevel's estranged partner guilty of breaching AVO - again

The estranged partner of notorious Illawarra criminal Belinda Van Krevel has fronted court again for breaching an order that prevented him from contacting her.
Glenn Macrae McKechnie, 50, appeared before Wollongong Local Court on Thursday where he pleaded guilty to two counts of breaching an apprehended domestic violence order in place to protect Van Krevel.
Van Krevel was convicted after she solicited her then-partner to murder her father with a tomahawk.
She had been out of jail for a few months when she and McKechnie started dating in late 2015.
They pair split in 2016, which resulted in an AVO preventing McKechnie from contacting Van Krevel.
Documents tendered to the court revealed that McKechnie was again in 2020 ordered to not harass, threaten, stalk, or contact Van Krevel.
As part of the order, McKechnie was also not allowed to not go within 100m of Van Krevels home.
McKechnie breached the order last month when the pair walked next to each other at Woonona Railway Station.
They got on a south bound train, and were approached by police who checked their travel compliance.
Police were unaware of the order at the time, and further checks of CCTV at the station revealed the McKechnie's identity, and the order.
Two weeks later, police attended a Wollongong address and Van Krevel answered the door.
Police entered and saw McKechnie inside, and Van Krevel was aware he was there.
McKechnie was taken to Wollongong police station.
In court on Thursday, Magistrate Chris McRobert said while there were no allegations of violence, McKechnie had been sent to jail previously for breaching orders.
"The problem is you've been sent to jail for AVOs, and you're still breaching them," Magistrate McRobert said.
The matter will return to court next month for sentence. McKechnie's bail will continue.
Grace Crivellaro is an Illawarra Mercury reporter.
