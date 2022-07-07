Why cute animal stories have a place in news: Editorial

It's been a week. More rain than the region has ever seen. A bulk carrier almost smashed into our National Park, and now sadly, a person has died in a house fire in Berkeley.
There are days when reading the Illawarra Mercury online or in print can feel like we live in a miserable place.
Our reporters are generally optimistic people, albeit with that cynical edge required to be a journalist. We don't enter into our days wishing for bad news. But the Mercury is committed to providing breaking news to our audience. We see our role in this community as providing information to help people make decisions when the world around us is doing the unexpected.
Our live coverage of the weather throughout the weekend is an example. Our reporters aimed to ensure that our readers were up to date on road closures, flooding and rescues. We know that people use our information to make judgement calls. Do they risk that drive to the grandparents' house? Can they get to work safely or on time? Do they evacuate?
This type of reporting can be exhausting not only for our journalists but also for our readers. A piece of research called the 2022 Digital News Report released by the Reuters Institute last month showed that 46 per cent of those surveyed in the UK avoid the news sometimes or often.
The change in news consumption media has been blamed on the circus around Donald Trump, but worldwide COVID news coverage is what pushed people over the edge. Daily news conferences, constant updates, and general fear and anxiety led people to switch off. Mostly we try to find a fine balance here at the Mercury, and the region and its people always make it easy to find good stories to write about.
Today, for example, you'll find a couple of cute animal stories in our coverage. There's the one about Tigger the beautiful cat at the RSPCA who is looking for her forever home, and another about a seal on the beach. You might argue that these are not news stories, but we would argue they are balms for our minds.
So please read them with a smile and enjoy a bit of light relief.
- Gayle Tomlinson
