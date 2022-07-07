Drivers in the Illawarra are experiencing some of the highest petrol prices in NSW, and it's forcing some to rethink their job plans.
According to the Australian Institute of Petroleum's weekly tracking of petrol prices around NSW, those in Wollongong were paying on average $2.20 to the week ending July 3.
Only drivers in Singleton were paying more.
Illawarra-based delivery driver David Hunter said he was trying to stay off the apps as petrol prices rose, but with the wet weather disrupting his other employment, he ended up with no choice.
"Because the rains have hit and the floods have hit again, I've lost work on the rail. So I've had to get back on [the apps] in the last week or two," he said.
When the Mercury spoke with Mr Hunter in March, he was down to his last 7/11 fuel lock at $1.92, now prices below $2 seem like a distant memory.
"I'm trying to lock them in when they're lower than $2.10," Mr Hunter said.
A typical lunch and dinner run will use up about half a tank of petrol for Mr Hunter, and with petrol costs nearly doubling in the past year, the economics of delivery driving is starting to not add up.
While some platforms such as Uber and DiDi instituted fuel levies to cover the increase in petrol, other such as MenuLog have left drivers to pick up the tab.
The soaring fuel prices have been driven by increases in the international price of oil which has been upended by Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
According to CommBank mining and energy economist Vivek Dhar, drivers should expect prices to remain high.
"We can expect prices to fall later this year as global demand weakens, however it is unlikely they'll return to the same levels Australians have come to expect at the pump," he said.
In addition to restrictions on Russian oil a number of refineries in Australia and around the globe closed during the pandemic, limiting supply of petrol and diesel. China has also limited exports of refined oil.
Some temporary relief came when the federal government cut the fuel excise in March, dropping the price at the bowser by about 20 cents, but prices have since increased by more than 20 cents above the cost in March.
Treasurer Jim Chalmers has ruled out an extension of the excise cut, meaning drivers will have to brace for a 22.1 cent increase in September.
Mr Hunter said that when that price increase comes in, he will have to rethink working on the delivery platforms.
"It's basically going to be down to me looking for other jobs on the side," he said. "I hope I can find something better before then."
