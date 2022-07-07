A common sight in the Illawarra are the bulk carriers and car carriers off the coast but less visible are the team of tug boats that safely guide the hundred-metre long ships into and out of Port Kembla.
The boats were thrust into the spotlight in the dramatic rescue of the Portland Bay, which had left Port Kembla only to become stranded after its engine failed off the coast of the Royal National Park.
But Lauren Munro, port manager Port Kembla and Eden for tug boat operator Svitzer Australia, said that teams are constantly prepared for these kinds of situations.
"The team go through extensive training both on water and contingency training in the simulator so that they can keep their skills up in the event that there is an emergency," she said.
On each tugboat is a team of three, the master, the engineer and the deckhand, and there are three tug boats operating out of Port Kembla, the Svitzer Ruby, Svitzer Flinders and Svitzer Bass.
The small team of tug boat crew members, of which there are 10 permanent full time staff along with part-time workers and casuals, making up a team of about 40 people. On shore, there are four people in support.
"On the tugs it's like a family," Ms Munro said. "It's the sort of job that once you're in you don't want to leave."
Ms Munro herself has worked for Svitzer for 17 years. A recent arrival to Port Kembla, Ms Munro was previously based in Newcastle. There, she was involved in the salvage of the Pasha Bulker, a 40,000 tonne bulk carrier that ran aground on Nobby's Beach in Newcastle in 2007 after a severe East Coast Low, similar to what the Illawarra experienced in the last week.
"No day is the same," Ms Munro said. "There's obviously things that you've got to do, but no two days are identical, which makes it exciting and different each day."
In Port Kembla, tug crews complete around 330 jobs a month, which range from bulk carriers moving iron ore to the steelworks, to car carriers depositing fleets of vehicles and break bulk transports importing wind turbine components. The variety of cargo that passes through Port Kembla is unique, Ms Munro said, with most other ports either import terminals for containers or export terminals for commodities like coal.
Each ship is unique and the task varies depending on the cargo, making precision and clear communication between the port pilot and the team on the tugs. Operating 24/7, 365 days a year, the task of pulling and pushing ships that weigh tens of thousands of tonnes is complicated when bad weather hits, but it's one that crews are prepared for.
"The tugboat crews are always prepared in the event that they need to go out and assist a vessel in distress, because at the end of the day, it's all about preserving the lives of the people on board and the vessel itself and so there isn't an environmental disaster," Ms Munro said.
With Port Kembla expected to become busier as a new gas terminal is completed and more freight comes in and out of the port, the tug boat team has recently been upgraded with new and stronger vessels. While locals may see more ships on the horizon, it will be the tug boats a fifth of the size of the vessels they guide that ensure the vessels travel into and out of the harbour safely.
"Tugs are critical to any form of vessel movement," Ms Munro said.
