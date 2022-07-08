Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News
Opinion

Patient ratios: numbers that really matter

By Arthur Rorris
July 8 2022 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nurses' message: There are not enough nurses and midwives rostered on each shift in our hospital and broader health system to ensure the levels of safe and effective clinical care of patients. Picture: Kate McIlwain

Many years ago I was given two pieces of simple yet critical advice from a former Treasury official regarding cuts to public services. First, If you can't count it, you can't fix it. Second, it's easier to hide money than people. These truisms apply even more so today as the chickens of public sector job cuts, privatisation, outsourcing and skills and training disasters come home to roost.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.