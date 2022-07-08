Patient ratios: numbers that really matter

Many years ago I was given two pieces of simple yet critical advice from a former Treasury official regarding cuts to public services. First, If you can't count it, you can't fix it. Second, it's easier to hide money than people. These truisms apply even more so today as the chickens of public sector job cuts, privatisation, outsourcing and skills and training disasters come home to roost.
Nowhere is this more critical at this very moment than staff levels in the NSW Health system. Get it wrong here and the consequences can be both catastrophic and immediate. No amount of reviews, royal commissions or coronial inquiries can bring back the dead. There are no second chances when it comes to our loved ones in that emergency room, operating theatre or maternity unit.
This is the powerful message that our nurses and midwives have been shouting from the rooftops to all who will listen and even the ones that won't. Their passion is matched only by their lived experience. More recently this experience is of a COVID pandemic that nearly collapsed the NSW health system as we know it.
The key to fixing this problem is to identify the causes and not simply the symptoms. Put simply, there are not enough nurses and midwives rostered on each shift in our hospital and broader health system to ensure the levels of safe and effective clinical care of patients that we all expect and our government has promised to deliver.
In response, our Premier and Health Minister have elected to focus on the ever increasing dollars spent in the health budget and their commitment to hire thousands of nurses and other health workers in the coming years as evidence of their commitment to address health worker shortages.
As honourable and impressive as these announcements may sound, they stop short of actually committing to a minimum standard of care in the most basic and obvious form - a head count of nurses and midwives on each shift as required to care for the number of patients in their ward.
These very basic minimum standards have a name. They are called nurse/midwife to patient ratios. One nurse to three patients in the emergency department, one nurse to four patients in the wards, one nurse to one patient in intensive care and one midwife to three mothers in maternity.
These may seem logical to the broader population but many politicians seem to develop psychosomatic reactions such as heart palpitations, paranoia and even angry outbursts at the mere suggestion of implementing measures that might make them accountable to the people that elected them, to the health workers and most of all to the patients who depend on them.
Let's put it this way. You would not be allowed to take off on a jet airliner without at least two pilots and a minimum complement of flight attendants. You wouldn't send a lone firefighter to respond to a blaze and you can't even start a parliamentary session in Macquarie St without a quorum of politicians physically present in the chamber.
But for some bizarre reason we are told that it's OK to leave one midwife in charge of eight mums and their babies in maternity or two nurses and a manager in ED or a couple of nurses in a busy ward overnight with 20 patients.
So what's the problem? Most politicians I have met are pretty good with numbers. It's not that they don't understand the concept of a ratio. After all Victoria, Queensland and the ACT seem to have adopted this principle without the sky falling in.
No, the NSW government does not want to be tied down or measured against a standard that limits their ability to chop resources and shift them around this and other portfolios according to their political priorities. Perrottet sees ratios as a rod for his back, a measure of failure rather than a guarantee of safe patient care.
The irony is that it is the hospitals in regional and rural NSW, many in marginal seats that Perrottet must win to stay in power that are the worst affected by nurse, midwife and other health worker shortages. Tragedies and disasters waiting to happen have been exposed by mastheads such as this newspaper on their front pages, day in day out, like band-aids ripped off open wounds.
One must assume that this will only get worse as the nurses, the heroes of the pandemic, run out of energy and hope and leave the system in greater numbers. It doesn't have to be this way. Let's get behind our nurses and midwives and all our health workers and demand from all politicians a commitment to implement safe ratios for our nurses, midwives and their patients. That is if they want the numbers to win the March state election.
