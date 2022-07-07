High achieving graduates in the Illawarra and Shoalhaven will be able to work closer to home with the NSW government expanding its Graduate Program to Nowra.
The 18 month program enables recent graduates, regardless of the degree they study, to work for NSW government departments, develop their skills and address key skills shortages in regional areas.
Run since 2016, the 2023 intake will include an engineering stream, as well as a general stream, Digital, Legal and Social Work streams, and the option for graduates to be based in Nowra and work on major infrastructure projects in the region.
Talent acquisition manager Anita Hawtin said the focus in Nowra would be particularly on the engineering stream.
"We're looking for people with civil engineering and building construction type roles," she said.
Engineering graduates would work in the Department of Regional NSW and Transport for NSW. The Nowra location would also host graduates in the primary stream who work across multiple departments.
Graduates also have the option to work remotely, as Rhys from Wollongong has been able to take advantage of.
The UOW graduate was accepted into the 2021 Graduate Program and has worked for NSW Treasury while remaining in Wollongong.
"I have always wanted to stay local and don't see myself living in Sydney any time soon," he said. "I do still travel up to the office a couple of days per week, but the commute is easy with the technology we have."
Rhys said he chose to apply for the program as he wasn't fully committed to any one pathway after university.
"I had an inkling of what I wanted to do once I finished university but wasn't 100 per cent sure. The concept of having rotations in different Departments and getting to work on various projects and pieces of work within the NSW Government was definitely an intriguing concept."
So far, Rhys has worked in different departments of Human Resources within NSW Treasury, as well as in Strategy & Analytics at Service NSW. Rhys has helped to launch the department's Disability Inclusion Action Plan.
Nearing the end of his time in the program, Rhys said he's looking forward to taking up the permanent offer extended to all those who successfully completed the Graduate Program.
"I'm hoping to stay within the NSW Government for the foreseeable future as it's a great place to work, although I also know that the skills and lessons I have learnt over the past 15 months can be used anywhere outside of government."
With skills shortages in key sectors in the Illawarra and South Coast, Ms Hawtin said the skills that graduates develop through the program will go on to benefit the people in the region.
"We're trying to develop a pipeline in our regional locations, where sometimes it's hard to fill roles, of graduates who want to live in the community and stay in those regional areas."
