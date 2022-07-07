Two volunteer lifesavers from Garie Surf Life Saving Club have been recognised for a courageous rescue that saved the lives of four swimmers.
At around 6pm on Australia Day, Paul Cootes and Jessika Hay were sitting on the balcony of Garie Surf Club after a long day of patrolling.
The pair noticed a group of swimmers near a dangerous rip at the south end of Garie Beach who were struggling in the surf.
Noticing they were in distress, family on shore and members of the public began waving their arms, amplifying the calls for help from the group of swimmers.
Seeing this, Mr Cootes and Ms Hay ran downstairs to retrieve rescue equipment and headed down the beach to save the swimmers.
Carrying a few rescue tubes, Ms Hay was the first in the water, with Mr Cootes following behind in the all terrain vehicle loaded with first aid equipment and a rescue board.
Ms Hay swam out to a man 20 metres out who was most in need of assistance, bringing him back to shore for Mr Cootes to attend to.
Going back into the waves, Ms Hay rescued a woman who had become separated from the ground 50 metres out to sea. The woman had swallowed a lot of water but Ms Hay was able to bring her to shore. There, Mr Cootes had his hands full with the first patient and two waiting surfers provided assistance to the woman.
The remaining two girls had now been swept out to 100 metres offshore. Hearing their screams a nearby surfer and off-duty Wattamolla Lifeguard Charlie Florey paddled 200 metres across and helped the two swimmers onto his surfboard.
Ms Hay reached Mr Florey and the two girls, bringing one into shore with her while the other remained on Mr Florey's board as he brought her to the beach.
Back on land, the first man had recovered while the second was in the recovery position. The girl who was carried in on Mr Florey's board was also put in the recovery position and attached to a pulse oximeter. The last patient was watched over by members of the public.
Ms Hay checked over the patients and noticed the second person brought ashore was drifting in and out of consciousness and displaying signs of shock. An oxygen mask was placed over the person's mouth but the patient continued to deteriorate, necessitating Ms Hay and Mr Cootes to perform CPR.
By this time, emergency services had begun to arrive on scene. One of two Toll helicopters winched down a doctor and paramedic to assist Ms Hay and Mr Cootes. The medical team took over caring for the remaining patients while Ms Hay and Mr Cootes briefed police, ambulance teams and surf lifesaving duty officers.
With the second patient stabilised, she was taken on the ATV to the Toll helicopter which had landed on the grass in front of the surf club. The patient was then airlifted to Randwick Children's Hospital while the others were taken to Sutherland Hospital to be chekced over and discharged.
The patient at Randwick Hospital was discharged after three days.
All are now happy and healthy.
Member for Heathcote Lee Evans said that all three rescuers were working alone without assistance from emergency services for over 40 minutes.
"Australia Day 2022 had every potential to be a horrific day," he said. "I commend Paul and Jess on their remarkable work."
Mr Evans presented Ms Hay and Mr Cootes with the NSW government Community Service Award at Garie Surf Life Saving Club's (SLSC) annual presentation night.
President of Garie SLSC said it was great that Ms Hay and Mr Cootes were recognised for their remarkable rescue.
"This was a particularly difficult rescue due to the remoteness of Garie Beach and the communication constraints to contact other services," he said.
"Volunteer surf life savers across NSW risk their lives to keep the community safe and I commend each and every one of them."
