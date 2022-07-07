Man wanted on sex-related offences could be in East Corrimal

Police want your help to find Samuel Marin.
The 22-year-old is on outstanding warrants for sex-related offences.
Samuel Marin is described as being of Caucasian appearance, of thin build, about 175cm to 180cm tall, with brown eyes.
He has brown-coloured hair but could have dyed it bright red.
Marin also has a number of tattoos on his hands and fingers of crosses and the numbers '666'.
Police believe he might be in the East Corrimal area.
If you have any information, contact Wollongong Police Station or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
Onetime sports reporter, chief-of-staff, editor and national digital news editor. Email me: janine.graham@austcommunitymedia.com.au
