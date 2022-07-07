Illawarra Mercury
Man wanted on sex-related offences could be in East Corrimal

Janine Graham
By Janine Graham
Updated July 7 2022 - 9:25pm, first published 9:14pm
Samuel Marin: The 22-year-old is on outstanding warrants for sex-related offences. Pictures: Wollongong Police District

Police want your help to find Samuel Marin.

