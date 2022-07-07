Trains disrupted on South Coast line

Commuters continue to face disruptions to train services, with reduced timetables operating on Friday.
Transport for NSW says industrial action has significantly reduced services compared to the normal weekly timetable across the Sydney Trains and TrainLink network.
Buses are replacing trains between Port Kembla and Wollongong, and between Kiama and Wollongong.
But Rail, Tram and Bus Union NSW secretary Alex Claassens said government claims that industrial action was responsible for significant service cuts were incorrect.
On Friday the Fair Work Commission is expected to deliver its decision on the NSW government's bid to put an end to the industrial action.
Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.
