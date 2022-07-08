A single-storey home and Indian restaurant in the heart of Shellharbour Village could be replaced with a four-storey building containing units and retail premises.
A development application is on exhibition with Shellharbour City Council for the block at 37-39 Addison Street.
It outlines a plan to demolish the existing weatherboard home and adjoining restaurant - which currently houses Tandoori Junction Indian Restaurant - to build in its place a shop-top housing development of 10 units above a single retail premises.
If approved, the units will each have three bedrooms, two bathrooms and open plan living spaces.
The development would also include 22 parking spaces for the units and their visitors, plus the shop.
The application noted the site had good access to public buses.
The building's exterior feature rendered and face brick, timber-look panelling, aluminium louvres and glass, which the application said would give it a modern appearance.
If it goes ahead, the building will be the second four-storey development on Addison Street.
A heritage impact assessment prepared for the development found any impact on the area's heritage features was acceptable.
"The proposed works are complimentary to the diverse architectural character of the surrounding streetscape of which the adjacent heritage items form a part," the assessment said.
"The proposed works are consistent with the desired future character of the area as expressed in council controls."
MMJ Wollongong, which prepared the application on behalf of its client, said the development would provide "much needed housing" and "have a positive impact on the environment by enhancing and improving the site".
The application also said "both short term and longer term employment opportunities will be created because of the construction of this development".
However, the proposal has copped backlash online from people concerned about its impact on the character of the area amid the growing density of housing.
On social media, one person said "it's lost its village atmosphere", while another said: "The street is being ruined".
Others echoed similar sentiments, with at least one person voicing concern about the potential for increased traffic and the building to "darken" the street".
But another said it was "unbelievable" that people were complaining about a housing development given the housing shortage.
The application is on exhibition until July 13.
Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.
