Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News

Four-storey housing, retail development planned for Shellharbour Village

Natalie Croxon
By Natalie Croxon
Updated July 8 2022 - 5:25am, first published 4:25am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
FACING DEMOLITION: The site of the proposed four-storey development in Shellharbour Village. Picture: Sylvia Liber

A single-storey home and Indian restaurant in the heart of Shellharbour Village could be replaced with a four-storey building containing units and retail premises.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Natalie Croxon

Natalie Croxon

Journalist

Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.