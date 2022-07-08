One of the least welcoming "welcome" signs around will soon be replaced by something a bit brighter - but not before the matter had to spend some time in court.
The billboard on the wall of 327 Crown St, above Dicey Riley's pub, bears the words "Welcome to the city of Wollongong" and plugs Coca-Cola.
But there's little welcoming about the sight of the bedraggled old eyesore, the colours stained from age and dirt, paint having flecked off the words.
If King's Cross's famed Coke sign is an indication of that glitzy entertainment strip, Wollongong's testifies to the dishevelled state of upper Crown St.
An attempt by Sydney-based developer ICC Group to replace the sign with a new lit-up LED billboard was knocked back by Wollongong City Council.
"The original Development Application was not supported primarily because of the digital sign's location on a heritage building, and due to concerns from Transport for NSW that the illuminated sign would be a distraction to drivers," a council spokeswoman said.
ICC Group challenged this in court. When the parties met they agreed a sign the same size would be acceptable, along with a new traffic light mast-arm funded by the developer.
Land and Environment Court senior commissioner Susan Dixon said the upgrade fit the desired amenity of the area.
"The upgrade to digital technology is also consistent with the current trends that are occurring in the outdoor advertising sector which now seeks to provide real time general advertising content that also incorporates community and civic messaging," she said.
Senior journalist writing on the environment. Opinion columnist, independent. My hero: the child who said the emperor 'isn't wearing anything at all'. We rely on you for news tips - so please, don't be shy.
