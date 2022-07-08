Renewable energy generators in Port Kembla for talks with Energy Minister

Leaders from some of the top companies looking to develop renewable energy in the Illawarra met with NSW Treasurer and Energy Minister Matt Kean in Port Kembla on Thursday.
The briefing, at the BlueScope steelworks offices, came with two weeks to go before registrations of interest in the Illawarra Renewable Energy Zone (REZ) close.
Advertisement
Nick Sankey, country manager for BlueFloat Energy, which is considering developing a wind farm off the Wollongong coast, said many of the attendees were fellow renewable energy developers, as well as large industrial energy users.
"Having people like Matt Kean come down and speak and be representative in Wollongong certainly showed their support," he said.
"From our perspective as a renewable energy developer we thought it was very encouraging and sent the right signals from government to support our projects.
"There was a lot of talk about the potential for offshore wind in the Illawarra region."
The availability of land as BlueScope seeks to repurpose 200ha of surplus property would also appeal to developers.
"From an offshore wind development perspective, port access is crucial," Mr Sankey said. "We need a certain amount of land at, or close to, a port for assembly of our infrastructure. We'd also like to see development of supply chains as close to our projects as we can - ideally we'd like to see tower manufacturing, blade manufacturing and other associated industries develop around to make a more efficient supply chain.
"So any area that has available land close to a port positions that region very well."
In a speech obtained by the Mercury Mr Kean, seen as a strong advocate for renewables, told the industry representatives the REZs would be "modern day power stations" combining generation, storage and transmission.
"The coastal location of the Illawarra REZ was chosen due to a large amount of investor interest, including in hydrogen production and offshore wind, a deep-water port, a skilled workforce and existing manufacturing and mining infrastructure," he said.
Senior journalist writing on the environment. Opinion columnist, independent. My hero: the child who said the emperor 'isn't wearing anything at all'. We rely on you for news tips - so please, don't be shy.
Senior journalist writing on the environment. Opinion columnist, independent. My hero: the child who said the emperor 'isn't wearing anything at all'. We rely on you for news tips - so please, don't be shy.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.